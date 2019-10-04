Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela FAHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Cecily FAHY

Add a Memory
Pamela Cecily FAHY Notice
FAHY (Myott) Pamela Cecily Of Junee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 1st October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Fahy. Dearly loved mother and mother in law Chris (Ded'c), Nick and Margi, Justine and Gavin McDevitt, Mel and Joe (Dec'd) Howard. Fond sister of Lesley, Gail, Robyn, and Paula and sister in law Kerrie. Adored Grandma of Caleb, Olivia, Harrison, Campbell, Grace, Matilda, Dougal, Lachlan, Lucy, and Gus (the favourite).

Aged 73 years

At Rest



The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Pam Fahy are respectfully informed that her funeral will be held on Wednesday 9th October 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Service of Thanksgiving in St Luke's Anglican Church Junee commencing at 2.00pm.



Flowers welcomed, however donations to the Junee Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated and can be left at the Church.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.