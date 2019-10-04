|
|
FAHY (Myott) Pamela Cecily Of Junee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 1st October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Fahy. Dearly loved mother and mother in law Chris (Ded'c), Nick and Margi, Justine and Gavin McDevitt, Mel and Joe (Dec'd) Howard. Fond sister of Lesley, Gail, Robyn, and Paula and sister in law Kerrie. Adored Grandma of Caleb, Olivia, Harrison, Campbell, Grace, Matilda, Dougal, Lachlan, Lucy, and Gus (the favourite).
Aged 73 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Pam Fahy are respectfully informed that her funeral will be held on Wednesday 9th October 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Service of Thanksgiving in St Luke's Anglican Church Junee commencing at 2.00pm.
Flowers welcomed, however donations to the Junee Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated and can be left at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019