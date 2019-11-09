|
MUIR, (nee Van Every) Pamela Jean 18.10.1037 - 06.11.2019 Beloved wife of Peter (dec), adored mother and mother in law of Kristin and David, Belinda, Shannon and Shane. Cherished Nana of Alexander, Emily, Lauren, Andrew, Jade, Brooke and Alicia. Loving sister to John. Aged 82 years " Forever in our hearts" Relatives and friends of Pamela are warmly invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday (November 12, 2019) to be held in the Camellia Chapel, of the Macquarie Park Crematorium, Plassey Road North Ryde. Appointed to commence at 11.30am TREVOR LEE & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS Australian Owned - All Suburbs F.D.A. of N.S.W. - (02) 9746 2949
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019