Pamela WOOD


1929 - 2020
Pamela WOOD Notice
WOOD Pamela At Gumleigh Gardens Hostel, on Thursday 26th March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred Wood. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Anne, Susan & Bob Smart and Peter & Ros. Loved 'Nana' of Alissa, Glenn, Lesa, Matthew, Chris and Tim and 'little Nana' of Lily, Sienna, Kyra, Tom, Nate, Louis and Alexander. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Murray, Penfold, Pleming, Dunn, Maguire, Parker, McDougall, Baker, Wood and Robinson families. Aged 90 years.



'She loved us all and we loved her'



A private family service will be held as per government regulations.

A public memorial will be held at a date to be advised.

Special thanks to Gumleigh Gardens Hostel and Dr. Graffen.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020
