Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
livestream at: www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia GERHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Alice GERHARD


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patricia Alice GERHARD Notice
GERHARD (nee Lambert) Patricia Alice Died at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday, 11th April 2020. Aged 99. Beloved wife of Frank (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Mary-Anne & John Kitchen, Paul & Laurie, Christine & David Simmie, Mark & Slavica, John and Luke & Janine. Cherished Nanny to her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'A Good and Faithful Servant'



A Private Service of Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Patricia Alice Gerhard will be held on Thursday, 16th April 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the Service of Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Patricia's life via livestream at:



www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au



If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on:

(02) 6921 4913.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -