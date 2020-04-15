|
GERHARD (nee Lambert) Patricia Alice Died at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday, 11th April 2020. Aged 99. Beloved wife of Frank (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Mary-Anne & John Kitchen, Paul & Laurie, Christine & David Simmie, Mark & Slavica, John and Luke & Janine. Cherished Nanny to her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'A Good and Faithful Servant'
A Private Service of Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Patricia Alice Gerhard will be held on Thursday, 16th April 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the Service of Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Patricia's life via livestream at:
www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on:
(02) 6921 4913.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 15, 2020