Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Brunskill Rd
Lake Albert
Patricia Anne "Pat" COONEY


1941 - 2020
Patricia Anne "Pat" COONEY
COONEY Patricia Anne "Pat" 24.9.1941 - 25.1.2020



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Saturday 25th January 2020. Beloved wife of Wes. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Lauren, Beth & Peter, Matthew & Karen and Alex & Debra. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Aged 78 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Patricia will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 31st January 2020 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the chapel on behalf of the Riverina Cancer Care Centre.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020
