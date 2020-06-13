|
|
HICKS (Bowyer-Hebbard) Patricia Dawn (Pat) 31/01/1941 - 11/06/2020
It is with much sadness and broken hearts, we advise you that Pat passed away unexpectedly whilst visiting family in Castlemaine, Victoria on Thursday the 11th of June 2020.
Much loved wife of Trevor (deceased), adored mother & step-mother of Melissa Van Lierop, Sharon Hebbard, Aaron Hicks, Marnie Jarick and their partners. Treasured nan of Kirby, Tayla, Kye, Cody, Ava, Jessica, Mitchell, Harry, Thomas and Bailey. Great Ba-Ba of Chase and Pippa. Amity (deceased), and Chett, Great-nan of Mila and Reed. Much loved sister of Olga Seaman and Lorraine Lawrence, loved sister-in-law of Noel & Annie Hicks.
Pre-deceased by her siblings Harry, Thomas, Gwen, May, Daphne, Max, Keith & Judith. Loved by her nieces, nephews, her extended family and those who had the pleasure to know her. Aged 79.
'A generous woman with a loving heart'
Will be deeply missed by her
much loved family.
- Re-united with Trevor and now resting
in God's Care -
Funeral details will be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2020