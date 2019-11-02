Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Patricia Isobel WALDEN


1937 - 2019
Patricia Isobel WALDEN Notice
WALDEN Patricia Isobel Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 30th October 2019. Beloved wife of John (Spider) (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Maree & Brian Bourne, Stephen, Lyn & Kerry Bourne. Loved nan of Leigh, Rebal, Del, Brady, Mitch and Tyler. Adored great-nan of Judd, Jake, Eva, Reid, Riley and Macey.

Aged 82 years.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Memorial Service to Celebrate Pat Walden's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 4th November 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019
