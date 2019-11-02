|
WALDEN Patricia Isobel Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 30th October 2019. Beloved wife of John (Spider) (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Maree & Brian Bourne, Stephen, Lyn & Kerry Bourne. Loved nan of Leigh, Rebal, Del, Brady, Mitch and Tyler. Adored great-nan of Judd, Jake, Eva, Reid, Riley and Macey.
Aged 82 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Pat Walden's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 4th November 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019