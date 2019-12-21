Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Wagga Wagga
Patricia Margaret COCHRANE


1951 - 2019
Patricia Margaret COCHRANE Notice
COCHRANE (nee Mantell) Patricia Margaret 'Margie'

Passed away peacefully with loving family at her side on Wednesday, 18th December 2019 at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Jim. Loving stepmother of Trevor and Kristy and their partners. Treasured Nanna of Sara, Layla, Imogen, Natalie, Ryan, Bailey, Dion and Maia. Aged 68 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Graveside Service to Celebrate Margie's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 23rd December 2019 commencing at 3:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 21, 2019
