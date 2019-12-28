Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Bourke St
Wagga Wagga
Patricia Mary PRATT


1934 - 2019
Patricia Mary PRATT Notice
PRATT Patricia Mary At The Mary Potter Nursing Home with Marg and caring staff by her side on Monday 23rd December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Pratt. Loving mother of Christopher, Joanne, Mark and their families.

Aged 85 years.

'In God's care'



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke St, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 31st December 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Following

Prayers after Mass, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 28, 2019
