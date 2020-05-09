|
|
MCLAURIN (nee Esler) Patricia "Joan"
19.7.1928 - 3.5.2020
Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place Albury, age 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Norman (dec). Loving Sister of Kevin (dec), Brian (dec), Sr Mary (dec), Sr Monica (dec), Laurie (dec), Clare & Enid.
Much loved mother and mother in law of Peter & Mary (dec), Carmel & Bill, Marie & Michael, Margaret & Donald, Gerard & Jennifer (dec), Brian & Susan, Francis & Lisa, Katherine & Phil, Bernadette, Monica, James & Janelle, David. Beloved grandmother of 52 and great grandmother of 75.
'In Gods Loving Care'
Due to current restrictions, the funeral for Joan McLaurin will be held at a future date to be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 9, 2020