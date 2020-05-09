Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Patricia "Joan" MCLAURIN


1928 - 2020
Patricia "Joan" MCLAURIN Notice
MCLAURIN (nee Esler) Patricia "Joan"

19.7.1928 - 3.5.2020



Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place Albury, age 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Norman (dec). Loving Sister of Kevin (dec), Brian (dec), Sr Mary (dec), Sr Monica (dec), Laurie (dec), Clare & Enid.

Much loved mother and mother in law of Peter & Mary (dec), Carmel & Bill, Marie & Michael, Margaret & Donald, Gerard & Jennifer (dec), Brian & Susan, Francis & Lisa, Katherine & Phil, Bernadette, Monica, James & Janelle, David. Beloved grandmother of 52 and great grandmother of 75.



'In Gods Loving Care'



Due to current restrictions, the funeral for Joan McLaurin will be held at a future date to be advised.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 9, 2020
