KAIN Patrick John [[PONCAW000187]]
Passed away peacefully at the Riverina Calvary Hospital, Palliative Care Unit on Friday, 1st November 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Mick & Yvonne, David & Susan, Peter & Tracey. Cherished pop of Damien, Adam and Mathew. Adored great-pop of Elanor, Juliette, Valerie, Travis and Ivy. Survived by his sister Judy and her husband Gill Aged 88 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Pat Kain's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 8th October 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019