ALLEN Patrick Joseph At Calvary Palliative Care Wagga Wagga on Thursday 22nd August 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Michael & Belinda and Maree & Steve. Loving Pop to Elissa, Emily, Emma, Jesse and Daniel. Aged 83 years.
Prayers for the Eternal Repose of the Soul will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 28th August 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Following the service the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 26, 2019