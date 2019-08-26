Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Joseph ALLEN


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patrick Joseph ALLEN Notice
ALLEN Patrick Joseph At Calvary Palliative Care Wagga Wagga on Thursday 22nd August 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Michael & Belinda and Maree & Steve. Loving Pop to Elissa, Emily, Emma, Jesse and Daniel. Aged 83 years.



Prayers for the Eternal Repose of the Soul will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 28th August 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Following the service the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.