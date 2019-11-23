|
BAUMER Paul Bruce Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 20th November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gwen. Loving father and stepfather to Rodney, Belinda (dec'd), Kylie,
Darren, Scott, Joanne and their partners. Loving grandfather of his eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'Rest in Peace'
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Paul Bruce Baumer will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 25th November 2019 commencing at 10.30 AM followed by private cremation. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 23, 2019