SMITHSON Paul John Passed away suddenly on Sunday 22nd March 2020, of Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved husband of Muffy. Loving father and father in-law to Jodie and David Parmentier, and James and Emma Smithson. Adored Grandad of River, Olivia, Edward, Pippa, Paige, and Leo. Loving Son of Jack (Dec'd), Dorothy (Dec'd) and Stepmother, Shan Smithson. Loved brother and brother in-law of Peter and Jenny Bryan; Paul and Jenny Williams, and Terry and Desley Williams. Devoted Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Aged 66 years.
'Gone Too Soon, Forever in Our Hearts'
Due to the current regulations a private cremation will be held, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020