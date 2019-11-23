|
SAMUJLIK Pawel Passed away peacefully at the Loretto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 20th November 2019. Loved husband of Mabel. Cherished father and father-in-law of George (dec'd), Helen & Kelvin. Adored grandfather of Pawel Jnr, Sally and Maria. Great-grandfather of Liam and Noah. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 88 years.
'Rest In Peace'
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Pawel Samujlik will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 26th November 2019 commening at 2:00 PM.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the Loretto Home of Compassion will be accepted at the Chapel. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 23, 2019