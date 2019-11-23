Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Pawel SAMUJLIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pawel SAMUJLIK

Pawel SAMUJLIK Notice
SAMUJLIK Pawel Passed away peacefully at the Loretto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 20th November 2019. Loved husband of Mabel. Cherished father and father-in-law of George (dec'd), Helen & Kelvin. Adored grandfather of Pawel Jnr, Sally and Maria. Great-grandfather of Liam and Noah. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 88 years.



'Rest In Peace'



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Pawel Samujlik will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 26th November 2019 commening at 2:00 PM.



Donations in lieu of flowers for the Loretto Home of Compassion will be accepted at the Chapel. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pawel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -