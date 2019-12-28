Home

Peter Anthony CHRISRIAN

Peter Anthony CHRISRIAN Notice
CHRISTIAN Peter Anthony Passed away peacefully at the Forrest Centre, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 25th December 2019. Loved Son of John and Elise. Sadly missed brother of Greg, Doug, Richard and Lyndon and their families. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 54 years. A Service in Loving Memory of Peter will be held on Thursday, 2nd January 2020 at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street commencing at 11:00 AM. Following the service Peter will be privately cremated. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. ~ Rest In Peace ~



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 28, 2019
