ANNETTS Peter Charles Passed away peacefully and comfortably, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 7th July 2019 at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Much loved husband of Dawn, father and father in law of Sarah and Shane, and Rebecca and Michael. Adored Poppy of Raphael and Violet.
Finally pain-free and resting in peace.
A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Friday 12th July 2019, commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
