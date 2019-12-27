|
|
BILLING Peter Charles Passed away at Gumleigh Gardens on Sunday 22nd December 2019. Much loved Husband of Lindy. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Alana and Ben, Nikki and Stuart, Kelly and Nathan. Poppy Pete of Angus, Hugh, Ella and Billy. Much loved Brother of Shirley and Cousin of Barry. Son-in-law of Judy.
'Gone to play the game they play in Heaven'
A Service to Celebrate Peter will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road on Friday 27th December 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019