Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BILLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Charles BILLING


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Peter Charles BILLING Notice
BILLING Peter Charles Passed away at Gumleigh Gardens on Sunday 22nd December 2019. Much loved Husband of Lindy. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Alana and Ben, Nikki and Stuart, Kelly and Nathan. Poppy Pete of Angus, Hugh, Ella and Billy. Much loved Brother of Shirley and Cousin of Barry. Son-in-law of Judy.



'Gone to play the game they play in Heaven'



A Service to Celebrate Peter will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road on Friday 27th December 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -