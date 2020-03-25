Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:30 PM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Peter Donald HARMER


1950 - 2020
Peter Donald HARMER Notice
HARMER Peter Donald Passed away at Calvary Palliative Care Unit on Friday 20th March 2020. Loving son of Leslie and Mary (both dec'd). Dearly loved husband of Dellmae (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Joe and Morgana, Tracey, Tanya (dec'd), Nicole and David. Adored Poppy Pete of Adan, Ricky, Brodie, Tamara, DJ, Dylan, Jayden, Kaylee, Shakira, Jordan, Rhyanna, Isabel, Cooper (Popples), and great-grandchildren Sophia, Kyefer, Elye, Leighton, Abel and Darci-May. Brother of John (dec'd), Ken (dec'd),

Brian (dec'd), Marj deBritt and Helen Schmidt.



'Our hero - forever in our hearts.'



A Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Friday 27th March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Please note: Seating within the Chapel will be restricted as per Government Regulations in view of the current health crisis. There are outside screens at the Chapel for people outside to be able to view the service.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 25, 2020
