Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Peter John KNIGHT


1970 - 2019
Peter John KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT Peter John Passed away at home on Thursday, 31st October 2019. Beloved husband of Sue-Annah. Loving and proud father of his two beautiful girls Brittany and Codie and their mother Julie. Loved grandson of Muriel Barnes. Adored son-in-law of Ron Felstead. Aged 49 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service to Celebrate Peter Knight's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 14th November 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019
