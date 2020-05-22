|
ALLEN Peter Kemlo At The Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 13th May 2020. Formerly of West Wyalong & Tumblong. Dearly loved husband of Carole. Loving father and father-in-law of Louise & Mark Golden, Libby & Peter Clarke and Sally & Andrew Puckeridge. Much loved 'Pop' of Laura, Caroline, Isabelle, William, Edward, Sam Annie, Emily, Joseph and Tom and great-grandchildren Eleonore, Oliver and Freddie. Aged 87 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held today Friday 22nd May 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the service via livestream:
funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please phone 02 69 218 218 or email: [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 22, 2020