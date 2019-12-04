|
|
WILLIAMS Peter Ray Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Riverina Calvary Hospital on Saturday, 30th November 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Rachelle, Brandon, Teagan, Tristan and Jerchana. Proud Poppy of Jakobi, Ivie-Rose, Zeke and one on the way. Treasured son of Margaret Schloss and Donald Williams. Loving brother of Stephen and Damien Williams and loved brother-in-law. Cherished uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Aged 46 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Peter Williams will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 10th December 2019. Following the Service commencing at 1:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019