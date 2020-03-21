|
MACNEIL Prof. Peter Robin OAM 06/07/1929 - 19/03/2020
Died on Thursday, 19th March 2020 at Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga. Husband of Kate. Father & father-in-law of Charles, Michael (dec'd), Andrew & Naomi, Genevieve & Mark Fleming and Duncan & Kellie. Grandfather of Caroline, Angus, Ari, Hugh, Polly, Rosie, Maggie and Olive.
A private funeral will be held
for immediate family.
A Memorial Service for Prof. Peter Macneil OAM will be held when conditions allow. Details will be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020