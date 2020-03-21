Home

Prof. Peter Robin OAM MACNEIL


1929 - 2020
Prof. Peter Robin OAM MACNEIL Notice
MACNEIL Prof. Peter Robin OAM 06/07/1929 - 19/03/2020

Died on Thursday, 19th March 2020 at Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga. Husband of Kate. Father & father-in-law of Charles, Michael (dec'd), Andrew & Naomi, Genevieve & Mark Fleming and Duncan & Kellie. Grandfather of Caroline, Angus, Ari, Hugh, Polly, Rosie, Maggie and Olive.



A private funeral will be held

for immediate family.



A Memorial Service for Prof. Peter Macneil OAM will be held when conditions allow. Details will be advised.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020
