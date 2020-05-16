|
MURPHY Peter Thomas Passed away at Calvary Palliative Care on Sunday 10th May 2020, aged 81. Much loved husband of Susan (dec'd), and loving father of Genene, Paula, and Timothy, also Richard and David Anderson. Treasured grandfather of Anna, Lily and Rocket, brother of David and Robert (both dec'd) and cousin of Brian. Dear friend of Angie, and great mate of George and Col.
Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held for Peter on Monday 18th May at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, but are respectfully reminded that current restrictions limit attendance to a maximum of 30 people. No flowers by request.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020