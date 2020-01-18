|
|
GRAINGER Peter William 29.5.1955 - 16.1.2020
Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loving father and father-in-law of Emily and Tim, and Tom. Much loved Pop of Oscar. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Cheryl, Ian and Carol, Cathy and Alan, and Debbie. Loved son of John and Winsome Grainger (both dec'd). Fond uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
'Loved and remembered always.'
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Friday 24th January 2020 commencing at 1.45pm. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Australian Koala Rescue would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020