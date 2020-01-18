Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:45 PM
St Michael's Cathedral
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GRAINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter William GRAINGER


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter William GRAINGER Notice
GRAINGER Peter William 29.5.1955 - 16.1.2020



Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loving father and father-in-law of Emily and Tim, and Tom. Much loved Pop of Oscar. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Cheryl, Ian and Carol, Cathy and Alan, and Debbie. Loved son of John and Winsome Grainger (both dec'd). Fond uncle of all his nieces and nephews.



'Loved and remembered always.'



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Friday 24th January 2020 commencing at 1.45pm. Following Prayers after Mass the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Australian Koala Rescue would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -