BURKINSHAW Peter Ashton Tragically at The Rock on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, of Darri St, Glenfield Park, Wagga Wagga Beloved husband of Edna. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Michael, Maria, Gregory, Christopher, Linda & Jason and their families. Loved brother of Beryl McLaughlin and Nancy Broadbent (both dec'd). Aged 74 years. A Service of Thanksgiving for Peter, will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd. Lake Albert, on Friday 9th August 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019