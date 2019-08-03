Home

Petrer Ashton BURKINSHAW


1944 - 2019
Petrer Ashton BURKINSHAW Notice
BURKINSHAW Peter Ashton Tragically at The Rock on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, of Darri St, Glenfield Park, Wagga Wagga Beloved husband of Edna. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Michael, Maria, Gregory, Christopher, Linda & Jason and their families. Loved brother of Beryl McLaughlin and Nancy Broadbent (both dec'd). Aged 74 years. A Service of Thanksgiving for Peter, will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd. Lake Albert, on Friday 9th August 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019
