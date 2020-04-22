Home

Phil Henry CAMMIADE


1943 - 2020
Phil Henry CAMMIADE Notice
CAMMIADE Phil Henry 12.9.1943 - 5.4.2020



Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on Sunday, 5th of April 2020. Dearly loved father to Glen and Michelle, father-in-law to Selena and adored Pa to Rhy, Matilda, Noah and Ivy.



'Dad, you have left a hole in our hearts. You will be sadly missed and forever loved.'



In light of the current situation we all face, a memorial service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at a date to be confirmed later in the year when we can all come together to share our stories and celebrate a wonderful life.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
