Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Oaklands United Church
Oaklands
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Andrew KERR

Add a Memory
Phillip Andrew KERR Notice
Kerr Phillip Andrew Of "Perricoota Waters" Moama, formerly of "Boree Lodge" Oaklands. Phillip passed away peacefully at Berrigan Hospital on Sunday March 8th 2020, aged 60 years. He was the loving father and father in law of Courtney and Rhys, Tara and Christian, and Prue. Loved Poppy Phil of Millie, Flossy, Charley and Cruz. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Loved only son of Elizabeth and Don (dec), loving brother and brother in law of Susan and Tim Roberts and Tonia Diffey. Uncle of Bec, Sam, Max, Lara, Daniel and Laura. Your battle is over, you have to suffer no more, You did everything in your own unique and special way. I'm going to miss you mate, every single day. Love forever, Mum. A man off the land, quiet nature, big in heart, now finally at peace. Love Susan, Tim, Daniel and Laura. You fought so hard to stay with us, resting peacefully now. Love Tania, Bec, Sam, Max and Lara.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -