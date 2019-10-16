Home

Phyllis MANNION

Phyllis MANNION Notice
Mannion, Phyllis Passed away on 13.10.2019. Late of De Boos Street, Temora. Much loved wife of Paul (dec) and loving mother and mother in law of Mark, Louise & Mark Brewer, Chris & Lindie and Mick & Debbie. Dearly loved Nana Phyll of Melinda, Isaac, Joel, Sally, Grace and Peter and loved great grandmother of Charli, Frankie and Ellie. Survived by her younger brother Bob Scott. Aged 87 years. In God's Care Relatives and friends of the late Phyllis Mannion are respectfully informed that a Requiem Mass will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Temora commencing at 2.00pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 followed by interment in Temora Lawn Cemetery. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2019
