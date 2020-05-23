Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Monday, May 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the service via livestream
funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
Phyllis Mary MCALISTER


1921 - 2020
Phyllis Mary MCALISTER Notice
MCALISTER Phyllis Mary At Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 19th May 2020. Loved sister of Keith, Edna, Catherine and George (all dec'd). Cherished aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Aged 98 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Phyllis will be held on Monday 25th May 2020 commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the service via livestream:



funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services



To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please phone 02 69 218 218 or email: [email protected]



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 23, 2020
