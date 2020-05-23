|
|
MCALISTER Phyllis Mary At Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 19th May 2020. Loved sister of Keith, Edna, Catherine and George (all dec'd). Cherished aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Aged 98 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Phyllis will be held on Monday 25th May 2020 commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the service via livestream:
funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please phone 02 69 218 218 or email: [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 23, 2020