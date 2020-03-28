|
COCHRANE, (nee Ohlsen) Phyllis May At Estia Health Albury, on Tuesday 24th March 2020, late of Henty. Beloved wife of Arthur (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Lorraine (dec'd), & Raymond Cook, Helen (dec'd) & John Scheetz, Peter & Heather, Glen & Nardie and Jennifer & Keith Kilo. Loved nanna to twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Loving eldest child of Fredrick Charles Harry (known as Ted) & Ada Jane (nee Matthew) Ohlsen (both dec'd). Loved sister and sister in-law of Keith & Dorothy Ohlsen (both dec'd), Val & Harry (dec'd) Samuelson and Freda & Jack Higlett (both dec'd), Eileen & Colin Turner (both dec'd), Milton & Helen (both dec'd), Lawrence & Joan (dec'd), Margaret & Mac (dec'd) Turner, Clinton (dec'd) & Malveen, Clarence & Jan (dec'd), Nelder & Jan, David & Marie and Allen & Anne. Fond aunty of her nieces and nephews. Special friend of Anne Cochrane, John & Diane Wellard and Pam Leitis. Aged 91 years. Private family service as per government regulations. A public memorial to be advised at a later date.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020