WOODBURY (nee Lee) Raelene Marion Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 29th January 2020. Beloved wife of Bill (William). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brad (dec'd), Leanne and Peter Hawkins, Susan & Joe (dec'd) Davies and Mel & David Adams. Loving nan of Sally, Jamie, Michael, Stephanie, Thomas, Nicholas, Thomas, Nathan and Kirralee. Treasured sister of Janice Hillebrand (dec'd) and Scott Lee. Aged 76 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The family wish to give a special thanks to Palliative Care Nurses, the staff at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital and Riverina Cancer Centre for their dedicated care of Raelene during her illness.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Raelene Marion Woodbury will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 7th February 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the will be accepted at the Chapel.
To celebrate Raelene's life, her family request that colour be worn at her Service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 1, 2020