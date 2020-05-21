|
|
HARRISON Ralph Passed away peacefully at Pinaroo Nursing Home, Tumbarumba on Thursday 14 May 2020, aged 83. Loved husband of Jennifer (dec'd) and father of Ron (dec'd), Darron and Jodie. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Loving brother of Lionel (dec'd), Donald John (dec'd), David and Raymond.
'Loved and always remembered'
A Private Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Monday 25th May 2020.
To have your condolences added to the family Memorial Book please call us at Bance Funeral Services on 6925 4444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 21, 2020