Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Christ Church Anglican Church
Cootamundra
Ryals Ray Charles Passed away peacefully 8th November 2019. Beloved Wife of Noelene (dec). Late of Wagga Wagga. Formerly of Wattle Retreat, Cootamundra. Loved Father of Penny, Charles, Wayne and Tony. Devoted Grandfather of 12 and Great Grandfather of 12. Aged 95 years. "The scooter man" Family and Friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend a funeral service of thanksgiving, celebrating his life to be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Cootamundra on Friday 15th November 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service the cortege will leave for the Cootamundra Anglican monumental Cemetery. SMITH & RINKIN (FDA of NSW) Accredited Funeral Directors Ph: 02 69421028
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019
