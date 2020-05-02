|
ROOTES (Raymond George) Ray
At Loreto Home of Compassion on Tuesday 28th April 2020. Beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter (dec) & Agnes, Annette Ward and Michael & Lee. Loved 'Gramps' of eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joe & Olive, Margaret & Eddie Bence, Lance & Bell (all dec), Velda Edwards and the extended Loiterton family. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 89 years.
Mass of Christian Burial for Ray will be held on Monday 4th May 2020 at 1.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the Mass via livestream:
funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please phone
(02) 69 218218 or email: [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 2, 2020