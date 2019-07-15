|
COWELL Raymon James 'Curly'
Passed away peacefully in the Albury Base Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 14th July 2019. Beloved husband of Judith, and adored father and father-in-law of Brian and Ros, Karen, Raylene, Tanya (dec'd), and Suzanne and Joel. 'Poppy Cowell' to 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Resting by the river
A Graveside Service celebrating Ray's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga, on Thursday 18th July 2019 commencing at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 15, 2019