PARRY Raymond Charles Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer, on Tuesday, 23rd July 2019. Loved husband to Lyn. Loved father and father-in-law to Troy (dec'd), Dean & Jenny and Scott. Cherished poppy Ray to Chad, Skye, Joey, Meg, Dana, Sarah and Jackson. Fond brother and brother-in-law to Bertie (dec'd), Margaret (dec'd), Helen & Michael, Judy & Graham and Brian & Tracey. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 71 years.
' Gone Fishing '
A Service to Celebrate the Life of Raymond Parry will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 26th July 2019. Following the service commencing at 1.30pm, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Wagga Wagga Palliative Care will be accepted at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 24, 2019