FARRELL Raymond Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved & adored husband of Genevieve. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Charlie (dec'd), Jasmin (dec'd), Holly & Matt Essex, Grace, Ben, Annie Rose and their partners. Cherished son and son-in-law of Daniel & Olive Farrell (both dec'd) and Adrian (dec'd) & June Rogers. Survived by his brothers and sisters Margaret, Robert, Susan & Peter, John, Fay & Ian, Paddy, Patricia & Rod, Allan & Nikki and Brenda & Doug. Loving brother-in-law of Patrick & Elayna, Michelle & Patrick, Tim & Heather, Joanne & Stephen and Kate & Anthony. Treasured uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Aged 55 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Ray's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 9th September 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations on behalf Riverina Cancer Care Centre will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019