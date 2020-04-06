|
LE CERF Raymond Joseph Of Junee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1st April 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley and dearly loved father and father in law of Debbie and Peter, Wendy and Barry, Steven and Ingrid. Loving sister of Bev Harpley. Adored grandfather of his grandchildren Amy, Tom and Kellie and his great grandchild Finn.
Aged 92 years
At Rest
In keeping with the government's regulations a private funeral was held in Junee on Saturday.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2020