Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond LE CERF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Joseph LE CERF

Add a Memory
Raymond Joseph LE CERF Notice
LE CERF Raymond Joseph Of Junee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1st April 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley and dearly loved father and father in law of Debbie and Peter, Wendy and Barry, Steven and Ingrid. Loving sister of Bev Harpley. Adored grandfather of his grandchildren Amy, Tom and Kellie and his great grandchild Finn.

Aged 92 years

At Rest



In keeping with the government's regulations a private funeral was held in Junee on Saturday.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -