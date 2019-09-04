|
FERRARIO Raymond Vincent At Wagga Base Hospital on the 29 August 2019. Loving father of Phillip, Jon (dec), Mitchell (dec), Natalie and Monique. Proud Pop of James, Cameron, Hannah, Keeley, Taylah and Darcie. Cherished Great Grandfather of Chayce.
Aged 84
Resting peacefully
The relatives and friends of the late Mr Raymond Ferrario are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday 9th September 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Prayer Service at St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 11.00am
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019