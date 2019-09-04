Home

Raymond Vincent FERRARIO


1934 - 2019
Raymond Vincent FERRARIO Notice
FERRARIO Raymond Vincent At Wagga Base Hospital on the 29 August 2019. Loving father of Phillip, Jon (dec), Mitchell (dec), Natalie and Monique. Proud Pop of James, Cameron, Hannah, Keeley, Taylah and Darcie. Cherished Great Grandfather of Chayce.



Aged 84

Resting peacefully



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Raymond Ferrario are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday 9th September 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Prayer Service at St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 11.00am



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
