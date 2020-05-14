|
|
BRUNSKILL (nee Hamblin) Regina May Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 12th May 2020, formerly of Myall Crescent and 'Brunslea'. Dearly loved wife of Clive (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Doug and Michelle. Adored grandmother of Samantha, Brooke and Daniel. Loved daughter of Reg and Jean Hamblin (both dec'd). Loved sister and sister in-law of Valerie Kitson (dec'd), and Reg and Robyn Hamblin. Aged 78 years.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 14, 2020