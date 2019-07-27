Home

DR. REV'D DAVID WILLSHER


1956 - 2019
DR. REV'D DAVID WILLSHER Notice
WILLSHER REV'D DR. DAVID 19 September 1956 - 20 July 2019



Amazing husband, best friend

and soulmate of Rev'd Jenny Willsher.

Best friend and father of Joshua, loving son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



David's smiles, jokes, whistling, enthusiasm for life and his love will be missed by staff and students at Canberra Girls Grammar School

and all those whose lives he touched.



The funeral service for

Rev'd Dr. David Willsher will be held in the

Anglican Parish Church of St. Paul,

Captain Cook Crescent Griffith, Canberra on

Tuesday, 30 July 2019,

commencing at 12.30pm.

Burial will follow at the Natural Burial section

of the Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 27, 2019
