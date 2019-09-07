Home

Rev'd. Kenneth Walter McVinish CAMPBELL

Rev'd. Kenneth Walter McVinish CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Rev'd. Kenneth Walter McVinish Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at the Tumbarumba Hospital on Friday, 30th August 2019. Loved husband of Hildred (dec'd). Adored father and father-in-law of Lois & Rolf. Cherished by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 96 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Kenneth Campbell will be held in St Jude's Anglican Church, Murray Street Tumbarumba on Wednesday 11th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. The cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road Tumbarumba. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Tumbarumba Hospital will be accepted at the Church. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019
