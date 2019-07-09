Home

Rewi Jane LEITCH


1966 - 2019
Rewi Jane LEITCH Notice
LEITCH Rewi Jane Passed peacefully at Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Friday 5th July 2019. Aged 53 years. Beloved daughter of Robyn (dec'd). Loving partner of Jason McRae. Much loved sister of Jacquie Blomfield and Darin Leitch. Cherished mother of Samuell, Paul, Jamie, Jesse, Tanika and Ebony and grandmother to her grandchildren.



A Service of Thanksgiving, will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 12th July, 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 9, 2019
