Richard Douglas KENDALL

Richard Douglas KENDALL Notice
KENDALL Richard Douglas Of Junee. Beloved husband of the late Shelley Kendall. Dearly loved father of Tracey. Loving brother of Kevin and Bernadette. Cherished Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 67 years

At Rest



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Richard Douglas Kendall are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2019. A Graveside Service will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 1.30pm



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019
