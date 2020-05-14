|
BOSTOCK Richard Maitland 'Dick'
Passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 12th May 2020. Beloved husband of Jean (dec'd) and Roslyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of John & Judith, Ian & Merilyn, Peter, Richard and Conie, Elan & David Taylor. Loved stepfather of Christeena Middleton and Adrian Burton. Loving grandad of his 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Kathleen & Donald Paton (both dec'd) and Joan & Claude Day (dec'd). Aged 86 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Private Service to celebrate the life of Dick Bostock, will be held on Thursday, 21st May 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream at:
www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6933 7802.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from May 14 to May 16, 2020