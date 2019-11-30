Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BRUNSKILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Sutton Heydon BRUNSKILL


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Richard Sutton Heydon BRUNSKILL Notice
BRUNSKILL Richard Sutton Heydon



Peacefully at RSL Remembrance Village on Thursday 28th November 2019. Dearly loved husband of June. Son of the late George & Enid. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn & Philip Ludowici, Stewart, Jenny & Paul Kingdom and Andrew. Loving Grandad to James & Meagan, Kathryn & Phillip, Rachel & Patrick, Brendon and Alannah, and great-Grandad to Harry. Aged 86 years.



Thank you to the RSL Remembrance Village for their care and support for Richard over the last two years.



A Service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 6th December 2019 commencing at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations to RSL Remembrance Village Wagga will be gratefully accepted in lieu of flowers.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -