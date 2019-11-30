|
BRUNSKILL Richard Sutton Heydon
Peacefully at RSL Remembrance Village on Thursday 28th November 2019. Dearly loved husband of June. Son of the late George & Enid. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn & Philip Ludowici, Stewart, Jenny & Paul Kingdom and Andrew. Loving Grandad to James & Meagan, Kathryn & Phillip, Rachel & Patrick, Brendon and Alannah, and great-Grandad to Harry. Aged 86 years.
Thank you to the RSL Remembrance Village for their care and support for Richard over the last two years.
A Service to celebrate Richard's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 6th December 2019 commencing at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations to RSL Remembrance Village Wagga will be gratefully accepted in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 30, 2019