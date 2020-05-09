|
KAYLOCK Richard Thomas At The RSL Remembrance Village on Friday 8th May, 2020. Late of Lake Albert Rd, Wagga Wagga. Beloved husband of Noela. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Peter & Jennifer, Wendy & Erich Winter, Grahame (Bill), Dallas & Lee. Loving granddad & great-granddad & great-great-granddad. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin of his extended family.
A private Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Richard will be held in accordance with Australian Government Regulations.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 9, 2020