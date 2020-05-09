Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard KAYLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Thomas KAYLOCK

Add a Memory
Richard Thomas KAYLOCK Notice
KAYLOCK Richard Thomas At The RSL Remembrance Village on Friday 8th May, 2020. Late of Lake Albert Rd, Wagga Wagga. Beloved husband of Noela. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Peter & Jennifer, Wendy & Erich Winter, Grahame (Bill), Dallas & Lee. Loving granddad & great-granddad & great-great-granddad. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin of his extended family.



A private Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Richard will be held in accordance with Australian Government Regulations.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -