COURT Ricky Shane At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 22nd October 2019. Dearly loved son of Kim Anesbury and Shane Court. Beloved brother and brother-in-law to Kane and Cassie. Cherished brother to Dean and Emma Court. Adored uncle to Adrian, Madison and McKenzie. Loving father to Venus. Aged 37 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ricky will be held in The Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd Lake Albert, on Friday 15th November 2019, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019