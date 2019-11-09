Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
The Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Brunskill Rd
Lake Albert
Ricky Shane COURT


1982 - 2019
Ricky Shane COURT Notice
COURT Ricky Shane At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday 22nd October 2019. Dearly loved son of Kim Anesbury and Shane Court. Beloved brother and brother-in-law to Kane and Cassie. Cherished brother to Dean and Emma Court. Adored uncle to Adrian, Madison and McKenzie. Loving father to Venus. Aged 37 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ricky will be held in The Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd Lake Albert, on Friday 15th November 2019, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019
