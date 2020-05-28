|
Sr Rita Corbett rsj; 21 August 1931 - 19 May 2020. Beloved daughter of Thomas Corbett and Elizabeth Pullen. Loved sister of William, Thomas, Moyra, Fr Ronald, Elizabeth (all deceased), Norman, Patrick and Doris rsj. Much loved and respected member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Remembered especially for her cooking, handwork and pastoral care in the GROW Movement, parish & aged care, especially in Coolamon. 'May She Rest In Peace' A private funeral service has taken place.. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 28, 2020